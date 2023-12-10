The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (14-13) currently has seven players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 72 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Montreal has allowed 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.

Their -21 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 84 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 11th in the league.

It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Canadiens vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-165) Canadiens (+135) 6

