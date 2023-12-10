The Nashville Predators (14-13) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) on Sunday, with the Predators coming off a defeat and the Canadiens off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Predators and Canadiens meet on BSSO and ESPN+.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 72 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 27 8 14 22 20 12 55.5% Cole Caufield 27 7 13 20 8 10 33.3% Michael Matheson 27 5 14 19 27 10 - Sean Monahan 27 8 8 16 13 12 57.4% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators rank 12th in the NHL with 84 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players