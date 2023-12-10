Canadiens vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Nashville Predators (14-13) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3), who have +135 odds, on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Predators Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+135
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-164
|+136
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 27 games this season.
- The Predators have won 55.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-4).
- The Canadiens have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville is 3-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Montreal has won five of its 15 games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|4-5-1
|6.3
|3.2
|2.7
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.2
|2.7
|7
|21.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|5-5
|3-6-1
|6.3
|2.3
|3.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|2.3
|3.4
|3
|10.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|6
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.