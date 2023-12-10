The Nashville Predators (14-13) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3), who have +135 odds, on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 27 games this season.

The Predators have won 55.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-4).

The Canadiens have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is 3-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Montreal has won five of its 15 games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-5-1 6.3 3.2 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.2 2.7 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 2.3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.3 3.4 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.