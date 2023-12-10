Keep an eye on Filip Forsberg and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Sunday, when the Nashville Predators meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 14 assists and eight goals in 27 games. That's good for 22 points.

Cole Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists).

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 14 assists for Nashville.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and allowing 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:13 per game.

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 22 points (0.8 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.

Roman Josi has 20 points for Nashville, via six goals and 14 assists.

In eight games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-3-0. He has conceded 22 goals (3.04 goals against average) and has racked up 207 saves.

Canadiens vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.67 27th 14th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 15th 30.6 Shots 28.4 28th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 16th 20.59% Power Play % 17.53% 24th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 74% 30th

