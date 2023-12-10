Canadiens vs. Predators December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Filip Forsberg and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Sunday, when the Nashville Predators meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Suzuki has recorded 14 assists and eight goals in 27 games. That's good for 22 points.
- Cole Caufield has made a major impact for Montreal this season with 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists).
- This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 14 assists for Nashville.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and allowing 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Predators Players to Watch
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 19:13 per game.
- Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 22 points (0.8 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Roman Josi has 20 points for Nashville, via six goals and 14 assists.
- In eight games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-3-0. He has conceded 22 goals (3.04 goals against average) and has racked up 207 saves.
Canadiens vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|17th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|2.67
|27th
|14th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|26th
|15th
|30.6
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|17th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|16th
|20.59%
|Power Play %
|17.53%
|24th
|26th
|75.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|74%
|30th
