Canadiens vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-165)
|Canadiens (+140)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have won nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Montreal is 4-9 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 15 of 27 games this season.
Canadiens vs Predators Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|84 (12th)
|Goals
|72 (28th)
|85 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (27th)
|21 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (17th)
|21 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- Three of Montreal's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (72 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Canadiens' 93 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
