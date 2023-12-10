The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-165) Canadiens (+140) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Montreal is 4-9 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 15 of 27 games this season.

Canadiens vs Predators Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 84 (12th) Goals 72 (28th) 85 (19th) Goals Allowed 93 (27th) 21 (9th) Power Play Goals 17 (17th) 21 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Montreal went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Three of Montreal's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (72 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Canadiens' 93 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

