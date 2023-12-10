Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Nicholas Suzuki and others are listed when the Nashville Predators visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Suzuki is an offensive leader for Montreal with 22 points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games (playing 20:37 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Cole Caufield has totaled 20 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 13 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Michael Matheson's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 30 points. He has 14 goals and 16 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6

