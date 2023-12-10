Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Predators on December 10, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Nicholas Suzuki and others are listed when the Nashville Predators visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Suzuki is an offensive leader for Montreal with 22 points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games (playing 20:37 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Cole Caufield has totaled 20 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Michael Matheson's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 30 points. He has 14 goals and 16 assists this season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
