The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In seven of 27 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Caufield's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:33 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

