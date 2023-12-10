The Montreal Canadiens, including Cole Caufield, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Caufield in that upcoming Canadiens-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in seven games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Caufield has a point in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Caufield hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 20 Points 3 7 Goals 3 13 Assists 0

