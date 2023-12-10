Dalton Kincaid was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Dalton Kincaid and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kincaid's season stats include 474 yards on 56 receptions (8.5 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times.

Keep an eye on Kincaid's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dawson Knox (FP/wrist): 15 Rec; 102 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kincaid 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 56 474 231 2 8.5

Kincaid Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.