Will Dalton Kincaid Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Kincaid was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Dalton Kincaid and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kincaid's season stats include 474 yards on 56 receptions (8.5 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times.
Keep an eye on Kincaid's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Bills have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dawson Knox (FP/wrist): 15 Rec; 102 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kincaid 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|56
|474
|231
|2
|8.5
Kincaid Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|8
|8
|75
|0
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|65
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|11
|10
|81
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6
|5
|51
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|5
|38
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.