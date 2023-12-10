Sunday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (3-7) and the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) clashing at Hammel Court (on December 10) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-52 victory for Merrimack.

The Big Green head into this matchup after a 65-52 win over Navy on Friday.

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 60, Dartmouth 52

Other Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats, who rank No. 258 in our computer rankings, 43-40.

The Warriors have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (one).

Dartmouth has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Dartmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

43-40 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 258) on November 26

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 345) on December 8

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Victoria Page: 9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Cate MacDonald: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG% Clare Meyer: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 49.1 points per game, 354th in college basketball, while conceding 53.4 per outing, 26th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential.

