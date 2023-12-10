The Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) will face the Merrimack Warriors (1-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hammel Court. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Game Information

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Merrimack Players to Watch

Amaya Staton: 8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Rose Caso: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Diamond Christian: 4.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

