The Merrimack Warriors (3-7) face the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green average 16.5 fewer points per game (49.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (65.6).
  • The 55.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.5 more points than the Big Green give up (53.4).
  • When Merrimack totals more than 53.4 points, it is 3-2.
  • Dartmouth is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 55.9 points.
  • The Warriors are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.8%).
  • The Big Green shoot 35.2% from the field, four% lower than the Warriors concede.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG%
  • Nina Minicozzi: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Victoria Page: 9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Cate MacDonald: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%
  • Clare Meyer: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Vermont L 58-32 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/4/2023 UC Riverside L 57-38 Edward Leede Arena
12/8/2023 Navy W 65-52 Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court
12/12/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena
12/14/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

