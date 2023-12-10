How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-7) face the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green average 16.5 fewer points per game (49.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- The 55.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.5 more points than the Big Green give up (53.4).
- When Merrimack totals more than 53.4 points, it is 3-2.
- Dartmouth is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 55.9 points.
- The Warriors are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.8%).
- The Big Green shoot 35.2% from the field, four% lower than the Warriors concede.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG%
- Nina Minicozzi: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Victoria Page: 9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Cate MacDonald: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%
- Clare Meyer: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 58-32
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 57-38
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|W 65-52
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/12/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
