The Merrimack Warriors (3-7) face the Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Dartmouth vs. Merrimack Scoring Comparison

The Big Green average 16.5 fewer points per game (49.1) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (65.6).

The 55.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.5 more points than the Big Green give up (53.4).

When Merrimack totals more than 53.4 points, it is 3-2.

Dartmouth is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 55.9 points.

The Warriors are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.8%).

The Big Green shoot 35.2% from the field, four% lower than the Warriors concede.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG%

8.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 41.5 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Victoria Page: 9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

9.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Cate MacDonald: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.7 FG% Clare Meyer: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

