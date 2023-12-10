Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 183.0 per game.

Davis has put up 595 yards (on 39 catches) with six TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 67 times, resulting in 54.1 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Chiefs

Davis vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 97 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 97 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Davis will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs give up 183.0 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Davis has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has 15.5% of his team's target share (67 targets on 433 passing attempts).

He has 595 receiving yards on 67 targets to rank 29th in NFL play with 8.9 yards per target.

Davis has a touchdown catch in six of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 15.8% of his team's 38 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Davis has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (18.9% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

