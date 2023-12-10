The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has 39 receptions (67 targets) for 595 yards and six scores, averaging 54.1 yards per game.

Davis has posted a touchdown catch in six of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 6 105 1

