Ivy League teams will be in action in three games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Pennsylvania Quakers taking on the Temple Owls at Liacouras Center.

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Dartmouth Big Green at Merrimack Warriors 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Pennsylvania Quakers at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Wagner Seahawks at Columbia Lions 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 -

