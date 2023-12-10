Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Cook has rushed for a team-high 731 yards on 153 attempts (60.9 ypg), and Cook has gotten into the box one time. Cook makes an impact in the air attack, reeling in 33 passes for 308 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cook vs. the Chiefs

Cook vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Kansas City this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chiefs this season.

The 114.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Chiefs' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

So far this season, Cook has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

The Bills pass on 56.6% of their plays and run on 43.4%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 153 of his team's 332 total rushing attempts this season (46.1%).

Cook has one rushing touchdown this season in 12 games played.

He has scored three of his team's 38 offensive touchdowns this season (7.9%).

He has 19 red zone rushing carries (29.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Cook has 9.0% of his team's target share (39 targets on 433 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.9 yards per target (51st in NFL play), racking up 308 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Cook has made two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Cook has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.7% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

