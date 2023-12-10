Will Jayden Struble score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Struble scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Struble has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

