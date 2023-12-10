Should you bet on Jesse Ylonen to find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Ylonen has no points on the power play.

Ylonen averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:51 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:16 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 7:23 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.