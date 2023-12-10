Can we expect Joel Armia scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

