Will Joel Armia Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 10?
Can we expect Joel Armia scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Armia stats and insights
- Armia has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Armia has zero points on the power play.
- Armia's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Armia recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.