Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Take a look at Allen's stats on this page.

Entering Week 14, Allen is averaging 267.8 passing yards per game (3,214 total). Other season stats include 24 TD passes, 13 interceptions and a 68.1% completion percentage (295-for-433), plus 62 carries for 342 yards nine touchdowns.

Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Right Shoulder

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 295 433 68.1% 3,214 24 13 7.4 62 342 9

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2

