Will Josh Allen hit paydirt when the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Allen has 342 rushing yards (28.5 per game) on 62 carries with nine touchdowns.

Allen has scored a rushing TD in eight games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2

