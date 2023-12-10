Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes II in Week 14: Bills vs. Chiefs Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (6-6) meet on December 10. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup
|Josh Allen
|2023 Stats
|Patrick Mahomes II
|12
|Games Played
|12
|68.1%
|Completion %
|67.8%
|3,214 (267.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,127 (260.6)
|24
|Touchdowns
|22
|13
|Interceptions
|10
|342 (28.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|331 (27.6)
|9
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 259.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chiefs Defensive Stats
- This season, the Chiefs have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 17.3 points per game. They rank fourth in the NFL with 297.7 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Kansas City is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 2,196 total passing yards allowed (183.0 allowed per game). It also ranks 17th in passing TDs allowed (16).
- Against the run, the Chiefs are 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,376) and fifth in rushing TDs allowed (seven).
- On defense, Kansas City ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 58.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 13th (38.0%).
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 270.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
Bills Defensive Stats
