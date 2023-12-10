The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Anderson's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Josh Anderson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream:

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Anderson has a goal in one of his 27 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 27 games this year, Anderson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 27 games played.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Anderson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

