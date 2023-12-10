Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 10?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Predators?
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- Slafkovsky has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Slafkovsky has scored one goal on the power play.
- Slafkovsky averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
