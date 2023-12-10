The Montreal Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky included, will face the Nashville Predators on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Slafkovsky's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Slafkovsky has averaged 15:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Slafkovsky has a goal in two of 27 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 27 games this year, Slafkovsky has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 27 games this year, Slafkovsky has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Slafkovsky has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

