Will Justin Barron score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Barron has no points on the power play.

He has an 18.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

