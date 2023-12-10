In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Kaiden Guhle to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Guhle has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

