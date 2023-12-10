Khalil Shakir will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Shakir has piled up 410 receiving yards (37.3 per game) and two receiving TDs, hauling in 25 balls on 30 targets.

Shakir vs. the Chiefs

Shakir vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Chiefs is giving up 183 yards per outing this year, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Shakir Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Shakir has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Shakir has 6.9% of his team's target share (30 targets on 433 passing attempts).

He has 410 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank first in NFL play with 13.7 yards per target.

Shakir has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 5.3% of his team's 38 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

