In the Week 14 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Latavius Murray hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Murray has rushed for 280 yards on 70 carries (23.3 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Murray also averages 8.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 98 yards.

Murray has scored a rushing TD in three games (of 12 games played).

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 9 68 1 2 1 0 Week 11 Jets 10 35 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 9 30 0 3 18 0

