Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 10?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Michael Matheson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- In five of 27 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- On the power play, Matheson has accumulated three goals and eight assists.
- Matheson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|29:48
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|29:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|23:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|26:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|25:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-2
Canadiens vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
