The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson among them, meet the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Matheson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Michael Matheson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Matheson has averaged 25:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Matheson has a goal in five of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 27 games this year, Matheson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

