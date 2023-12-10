Should you bet on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

