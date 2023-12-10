Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:37 on the ice per game.

In eight of 27 games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in 16 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Suzuki hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 22 Points 1 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

