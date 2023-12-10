The Nashville Predators (14-13), coming off a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-12-3) at Bell Centre on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout in their last outing.

The Canadiens have a 5-4-1 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 23 goals while giving up 34 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in three goals (10.3% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Predators Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Canadiens 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+135)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 7-3-10 record in overtime games this season and a 12-12-3 overall record.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-3-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 13 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Canadiens finished 10-11-2 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.67 27th 14th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 15th 30.6 Shots 28.4 28th 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 16th 20.59% Power Play % 17.53% 24th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 74% 30th

Canadiens vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

