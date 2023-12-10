Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 10?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- Monahan has scored in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Monahan has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.
- Monahan's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.