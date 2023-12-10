The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, take the ice Sunday versus the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Monahan has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Monahan has an assist in eight of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Monahan's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

