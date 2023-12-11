We have high school basketball action in Bennington County, Vermont today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arlington Memorial High School at Long Trail School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Dorset, VT
  • Conference: Marble Valley - D
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.