Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Bennington County, Vermont today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Memorial High School at Long Trail School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Dorset, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - D
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.