Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chittenden County, Vermont has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Country Union High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.