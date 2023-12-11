Who's likely to score in the NHL on Sunday? There are eight games on the calendar, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available here.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +110 to score

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Eichel's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Devils

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

McDavid's stats: 9 goals in 22 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Devils

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Draisaitl's stats: 11 goals in 24 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +115 to score

Capitals vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 24 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Ducks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Connor's stats: 17 goals in 25 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Oilers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 20 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +130 to score

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Marchessault's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +130 to score

Predators vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Forsberg's stats: 14 goals in 27 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +130 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 26 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +140 to score

Wild vs. Kraken

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10

Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 25 games

