Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orleans County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Orleans County, Vermont is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orleans County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Country Union High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
