Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windham County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Windham County, Vermont today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Windham County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Greylock Regional High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
