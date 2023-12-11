Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Windsor County, Vermont today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor High School at Woodstock Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Woodstock, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
