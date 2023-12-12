Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are allowing 108.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 110.5 points per game (24th in league) and conceding 110.3 (seventh in NBA).

These two teams score 227.8 points per game combined, 3.3 more than this game's point total.

These two teams surrender a combined 219.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Cleveland has covered 10 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Celtics and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Cavaliers +3500 +1300 -

