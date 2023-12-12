The Boston Celtics (16-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (ninth in the league scoring 27.5 points per game) when they try to hold off Donovan Mitchell (10th in the NBA with 27.3 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 9.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 224.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 10 times.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 226.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 20 times and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

Boston has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 47.6% 117.3 227.8 108.8 219.1 226.5 Cavaliers 12 52.2% 110.5 227.8 110.3 219.1 222.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over four times.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-3-0) than it has in road affairs (4-7-0).

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.3) than the Cavaliers give up (110.3).

When Boston scores more than 110.3 points, it is 10-5 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Celtics and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 11-10 7-2 10-11 Cavaliers 10-13 0-0 11-12

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Celtics Cavaliers 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 10-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 13-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 108.8 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

