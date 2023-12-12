How to Watch the Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) will look to Donovan Mitchell (10th in NBA, 27.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jayson Tatum (ninth in league, 27.5) and the Boston Celtics (16-5) on December 12, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
- The 117.3 points per game the Celtics record are 7.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (110.3).
- Boston has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 110.3 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics average 124.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.
- Boston cedes 107.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this year, draining 17.5 threes per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 13.9 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
