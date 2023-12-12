Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 12
When the Boston Celtics (16-5) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) match up at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were victorious in their previous game versus the Knicks, 133-123, on Friday. Derrick White led the way with 30 points, and also had three boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Derrick White
|30
|3
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Jayson Tatum
|25
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per game.
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 22.0 points, 3.3 assists and 4.9 boards per contest.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.4 points, 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- White averages 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|26.4
|8.6
|4.3
|0.9
|0.5
|2.5
|Jaylen Brown
|21.0
|4.6
|3.3
|1.4
|1.0
|1.9
|Derrick White
|15.0
|3.6
|5.2
|1.1
|0.7
|2.2
|Al Horford
|8.8
|6.7
|3.1
|0.4
|0.9
|1.6
|Jrue Holiday
|8.9
|5.2
|3.8
|0.7
|0.5
|1.4
