Tuesday's contest features the Albany Great Danes (7-2) and the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) clashing at SEFCU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-45 victory for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Big Green enter this matchup after a 49-45 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

Dartmouth vs. Albany Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Dartmouth vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 62, Dartmouth 45

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green defeated the No. 254-ranked (according to our computer rankings) New Hampshire Wildcats, 43-40, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Dartmouth has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Dartmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

43-40 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 254) on November 26

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 317) on December 10

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 345) on December 8

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG%

8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Victoria Page: 10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 50 FG%

4.8 PTS, 50 FG% Cate MacDonald: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green put up 49.1 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 52.4 per contest (17th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Big Green score 54.3 points per game at home, and 44 on the road.

Dartmouth is giving up fewer points at home (51.5 per game) than away (53.3).

