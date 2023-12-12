The Albany Great Danes (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Big Green put up an average of 49.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow.

When it scores more than 51.3 points, Dartmouth is 2-1.

Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 49.1 points.

The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes put up are 11.8 more points than the Big Green give up (52.4).

When Albany scores more than 52.4 points, it is 6-1.

Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.

The Great Danes shoot 40.4% from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green allow defensively.

Dartmouth Leaders

D.Ariik: 8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG%

8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG% Nina Minicozzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Victoria Page: 10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 50 FG%

4.8 PTS, 50 FG% Cate MacDonald: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%

Dartmouth Schedule