How to Watch the Dartmouth vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Albany Great Danes (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth vs. Albany Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green put up an average of 49.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow.
- When it scores more than 51.3 points, Dartmouth is 2-1.
- Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 49.1 points.
- The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes put up are 11.8 more points than the Big Green give up (52.4).
- When Albany scores more than 52.4 points, it is 6-1.
- Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Great Danes shoot 40.4% from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green allow defensively.
Dartmouth Leaders
- D.Ariik: 8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Nina Minicozzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Victoria Page: 10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 50 FG%
- Cate MacDonald: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 57-38
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/8/2023
|Navy
|W 65-52
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Merrimack
|W 49-45
|Hammel Court
|12/12/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
