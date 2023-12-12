The Albany Great Danes (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dartmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dartmouth vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green put up an average of 49.1 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow.
  • When it scores more than 51.3 points, Dartmouth is 2-1.
  • Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 49.1 points.
  • The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes put up are 11.8 more points than the Big Green give up (52.4).
  • When Albany scores more than 52.4 points, it is 6-1.
  • Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Great Danes shoot 40.4% from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green allow defensively.

Dartmouth Leaders

  • D.Ariik: 8.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.3 FG%
  • Nina Minicozzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Victoria Page: 10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
  • Clare Meyer: 4.8 PTS, 50 FG%
  • Cate MacDonald: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 UC Riverside L 57-38 Edward Leede Arena
12/8/2023 Navy W 65-52 Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ Merrimack W 49-45 Hammel Court
12/12/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena
12/14/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Lafayette - Edward Leede Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.