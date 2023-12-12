Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Franklin County, Vermont today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Franklin County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harwood Union High School at Enosburg Falls Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Enosburg Falls, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fairfax, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
