Jaylen Brown plus his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown had 17 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 133-123 win against the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.3 PRA -- 30.2 28.9 PR -- 26.9 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.4 per contest.

Brown is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 45 32 13 9 1 1 0 3/1/2023 37 16 3 4 2 0 0 11/2/2022 45 30 8 4 3 0 1 10/28/2022 43 32 8 4 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.